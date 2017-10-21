Report: MetroCards Could Be A Thing Of The Past With Proposed New Payment System

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Say goodbye to swipes!

The New York Post reported on Friday the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is set to award a $573 million contract to a company that’s creating the replacement to the MetroCard.

The fare payment system would let riders tap into the turnstile or bus.

“I think that makes sense,” one man told WCBS 880. “It’s a big pain to buy MetroCards. I always refill them, and I don’t quite know when it’s going to be empty. So I’d prefer that.”

It’s music to the ears of commuters eager to get where they’re going.

“I think it’s interesting,” one woman said. “I mean, you got to pay like, a dollar for a new card, so I guess maybe they’ll charge you for the tap thing.”

Apps like Apple Pay and Google Wallet, as well as bank cards and ATM cards, will be the new way to pay, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.

But don’t worry about the MetroCards — they won’t be completely phased out until 2023.

