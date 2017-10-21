Yankees Fans Put Their Faith In Bronx Bombers For Do-Or-Die Game 7

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Yankees fans are on the edge of their seats as the Bronx Bombers face off with the Houston Astros.

The winner of Game 7 will move on to face the Los Angeles Dodgers for a chance to claim the World Title.

As CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reports, fans are fired up and all eyes are on the flat screen TVs above the bar at Foley’s New York on West 33rd Street. The sports bar and museum of sorts is filled with Yankees memorabilia – from baseball bats and bobble-heads to headlines of glory days gone by.

“I’m a little nervous, I mean it’s Game 7 so anything can happen there. But at the same time, they’ve been doing pretty well. So I feel pretty good about it,” fan Chris Garofalo said.

“I’m nervous only because it’s an elimination game. But I love CC Sabathia in elimination games. He’s been dealing. Anytime he has to throw the team on his back, he’s carried us,” fan Desus Nice said. “I’ve just got full faith in us. We got this, we got this!”

Confident or not, Yankees fans are hoping the young, overachieving team, nicknamed the “Baby Bombers,” can keep their magical post-season run alive.

“When you really look back to think we’d even get to this point, it’s a really good season,” said Garofalo. “But one win away, we got to find a way to win.”

“I’m going for Aaron Judge. He’s been doing real good,” fan Ivan Simons said.

The team has already won five elimination games this year, but none bigger than this with a trip to the World Series on the line.

The Yankees have won a record 27 World Series championships but the last one was eight years ago, and fans are eager to taste the ultimate victory once again against the team that once moved from Brooklyn to the West Coast.

“What I really just care about is New York beating LA,” fan Lauren Stempel said. “I really care to hate LA more than I love the Yankees.”

Meanwhile in Houston, CBS2’s Meg Baker met some Bombers fans who made the trip south for the do-or-die game.

Dan Pragle, of Rochester, bought a ticket Friday night and flew down.

“I’m ready for this,” he said. “This is what we have been waiting for all year.”

The McMenamin brothers hailed from Bedford.

“It’s not easy being a slightly stocky red head Jets fan in the world, so Yankees are everything to me,” one of the brothers said.

“I got to kind of see the beginning of that ’96 team that had that incredible run, then that unbelievable ’98,” his brother,Joe, added.

Earlier in the day, Baker got a taste of New York at Kenny and Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen. Ziggy Gruber grew up on the Lower East Side.

“We’ve got nova, which we hand slice. So we bring that in from Brooklyn actually. We’ve got pastrami, which we make here on premises – look how gorgeous,” he said.

He may be a Texan now, but there’s no denying that accent.

“Of course I am a Yankees fan. I mean, the reality is I grew up in New York, and we used to go see the Yankees games all the time, and we liked it,” he said. “I’m a little torn, because, naturally I’ve been here for 18 years now, I root for them.”

Jeff Briggs is another Texan Yankees fan who was downtown resting up for one last battle in the Lone Star State.

“We’ve gone to New York this year. Second time in Houston. We’ve been traveling more recently,” he said.

The true fans who traveled from near and far thanked Houston for its hospitality, but said they’re ready to move onto the Dodgers and see what LA has to offer.