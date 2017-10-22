3 Innocent Bystanders Shot In The Bronx; Suspects Sought

Filed Under: Bronx, Fordham Manor, Reena Roy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of the suspects wanted in a triple shooting in the Bronx.

Investigators say a gunman fired several several shots into a crowd of people in the Fordham Manor section Friday night around 11 p.m.

Surveillance video from nearby shows one of the suspects raising his gun and firing across the street in front of 2693 Morris Avenue.

bronx 3x shooting suspect 1 3 Innocent Bystanders Shot In The Bronx; Suspects Sought

Individual 1: male, Hispanic, light complexion, 20-27 years of age, last seen wearing a black hoodie, white shirt and dark colored pants. (credit: NYPD)

Three people were shot: a 23-year-old man was struck in the arm, a 51-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and wrist, and a 61-year-old man was shot in the wrist.

The victims were rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where they’re currently stable.

bronx 3x shooting suspect 2 3 Innocent Bystanders Shot In The Bronx; Suspects Sought

Individual 2: female, Hispanic, light complexion, last seen wearing a 17-25 years of age, last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, and gray pants. (credit: NYPD)

“I hear gunshots, five of them back to back,” a neighbor who was in her nearby kitchen at the time of the shooting told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “When I looked out the window, ambulances and cops were getting there.”

Police are still searching for the gunman’s motive as they search for him and a woman they believe was with him at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch