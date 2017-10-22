3 Innocent Bystanders Shot In The Bronx; Suspects Sought

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of the suspects wanted in a triple shooting in the Bronx.
Investigators say a gunman fired several several shots into a crowd of people in the Fordham Manor section Friday night around 11 p.m.
Surveillance video from nearby shows one of the suspects raising his gun and firing across the street in front of 2693 Morris Avenue.
Three people were shot: a 23-year-old man was struck in the arm, a 51-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and wrist, and a 61-year-old man was shot in the wrist.
The victims were rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where they’re currently stable.
“I hear gunshots, five of them back to back,” a neighbor who was in her nearby kitchen at the time of the shooting told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “When I looked out the window, ambulances and cops were getting there.”
Police are still searching for the gunman’s motive as they search for him and a woman they believe was with him at the time of the shooting.
