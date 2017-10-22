Final Report From White House Opioid Panel Set For Release

Filed Under: Governor Chris Christie, White House Opioid Panel

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The final report of the White House Opioid Panel, chaired by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, is due out on November 1st.

As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reports, the report will not only discuss ways to deal with the drug crisis, it will also look at how we got here.

Christie says 64,000 people have died from opioid abuse.

“If we had 64,000 Americans being killed in some other way I think that reaction would be significantly different than it has been,” he said.

The governor says families need to know what effective treatment options are available.

“You get sent to a methadone clinic, you’re getting methadone,” he said. “You get sent to a withdrawal place, that’s what you’re getting. Regardless of how you present it, what other chronic diseases do we treat that way.”

President Trump said he will follow one of the commission’s initial suggestions and declare the crisis a national emergency.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch