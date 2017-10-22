Jackie Robinson Game-Worn Rookie Jersey Up For Auction

Filed Under: Brooklyn Dodgers, Jackie Robinson

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 70-year-old Jackie Robinson game-worn jersey could be yours.

That is, if you have a few million bucks to spare.

The jersey from Robinson’s 1947 rookie season with the Brooklyn Dodgers is now up for auction.

There’s also a letter from his widow Rachel, which says the jersey is the one he brought home at the end of the historic season when he became the first black ballplayer to play in the majors.

The jersey is valued at over $3 million.

The online auction opened Friday but you have until November 19th to put in a bid.

