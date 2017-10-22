38 Women Claim Director James Toback Sexually Harassed Them, Often Starting On NYC Streets

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — Writer and director James Toback, who got an Oscar nomination for writing “Bugsy,” has been accused of sexual harassment by 38 women in a report that was published Sunday in The Los Angeles Times.

In the report, many of the women allege that Toback approached them on the streets in New York City and promised stardom. His meetings would often end with sexual questions and Toback masturbating in front of them or dry-humping them, according to the accounts.

The Los Angeles Times report said the accusers claimed that Toback prowled Manhattan streets looking for attractive young women – usually in their early 20s, sometimes college students and once in a while a high schooler. The accusers said Toback would approach the women in Central Park, or even standing in line at banks, drugstores or copy centers where as they worked on their résumés, the newspaper reported.

The women said the meetings were framed as auditions or interviews, but they turned sexual in hotel rooms, movie trailers or public parks, the LA Times reported.

Toback, 72, denied the allegations to The Los Angeles Times. He said he never met any of the women, or if he had it “was for five minutes and (I) have no recollection.”

Thirty-one of the women spoke on the record including musician Louise Post, who is a guitarist and vocalist for the band Veruca Salt, and “As the World Turns” actress Terri Conn.

Actress Echo Danon recalled an incident on the set of his film “Black and White” where Toback put his hands on her and said that he would ejaculate if she looked at his eyes and pinched his nipples.

“Everyone wants to work, so they put up with it,” Danon told the Times. “That’s why I put up with it. Because I was hoping to get another job.”

The report comes amid accusations against producer Harvey Weinstein. Dozens of women have accused the disgraced film mogul of harassment, rape and predatory behavior. While more than 50 women now say Weinstein sexually harassed them, an Italian actress recently became the sixth person to accuse him of rape or sexual assault, CBS News’ Jim Axelrod reported on Friday.

“James Toback damn you for stealing, damn you for traumatizing,” tweeted Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan on Sunday.

James Toback damn you for stealing, damn you for traumatizing. https://t.co/rLpboMcIMT — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 22, 2017

Another Weinstein accuser, actress-director Asia Argento, tweeted, “So proud of my sisters for bringing down yet another pig” in response to the Toback report.

So proud of my sisters for bringing down yet another pig: James Toback https://t.co/73xLVU3FVY — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 22, 2017

Though less widely known than Weinstein, Toback has had a successful four-decade career in Hollywood and has a devoted following who have praised him for his originality and outsized, deeply flawed characters.

A New York native, Harvard graduate, creative writing professor and compulsive gambler, Toback used his own life as inspiration for his first produced screenplay, “The Gambler,” which came out in 1974 and starred James Caan. The film was remade in 2014 with Mark Walhberg and Brie Larson.

He also wrote and directed the Harvey Keitel film “Fingers,” the loosely autobiographical “The Pick-up Artist,” which starred Robert Downey Jr. and Molly Ringwald, “Two Girls and a Guy,” also with Downey Jr. and Heather Graham, “Harvard Man,” with Sarah Michelle Gellar, and the Mike Tyson documentary “Tyson.”

His one and only Oscar nomination is for writing the Barry Levinson-directed and Warren Beatty-starring “Bugsy.”

Toback’s upcoming film, “The Private Life of a Modern Woman,” stars Sienna Miller and Alec Baldwin and debuted at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year.

Like Weinstein, reports of Toback’s alleged behavior toward women have been around for decades. Spy magazine wrote about him in 1989, and the now-defunct website Gawker also published accounts from women in New York who had had run-ins with Toback.

But in the past few weeks, amid the Weinstein scandal and the rise of the #MeToo social media movement, in which women are revealing instances of sexual harassment and assault, more reports have emerged about the conduct of many working in the entertainment industry.

Just days ago, top Amazon Studios executive Roy Price resigned following sexual harassment allegations made by a “Man in the High Castle” producer.

On Sunday, a few in Hollywood began denouncing Toback on social media, including “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig, who tweeted that Toback “Is a disgrace.”

“One of the main jobs of a director is to create a safe environment for the actors,” Feig wrote.

One of the main jobs of a director is to create a safe environment for the actors. James Toback is a disgrace. https://t.co/pxLFmBrUJ0 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 22, 2017

“Doctor Strange” director Scott Derrickson added, “If there is a Hell, James Toback will be in it.”

If there is a Hell, James Toback will be in it. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) October 22, 2017

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn wrote a lengthy Facebook post Sunday about the allegations, saying that he has personally met at least 15 women who have said they have had these kinds of encounters with Toback, including three women he has dated, two friends and a family member.

“For over twenty years now, I’ve been bringing up James Toback every chance I could in groups of people,” Gunn wrote. “I couldn’t stop him, but I could warn people about him.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.