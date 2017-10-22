Mother, Son, Daughter Arrested In Connection To String Of Suffolk County Knifepoint Robberies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Suffolk County have arrested a Mastic Beach woman and her two adult children in connection to a string of knifepoint robberies that have terrorized local businesses in the last month.

Investigators say 25-year-old Rick Mascia entered the Dunkin Donuts on Middle Country Road in Coram Saturday evening and displayed a knife before demanding money from the register.

READ: Woman Sought In Suffolk County Knifepoint Robberies Strikes Again

The cashier opened the register before escaping to the rear of the store, according to police.

Mascia grabbed the cash from the register and ran outside, where his mother, 55-year-old Deborah Salvatore, was waiting for him in a car.

READ: Woman Sought In 5 Knifepoint Robberies In Suffolk County

Suffolk detectives rushed to the scene and arrested Mascia and Salvatore.

Mascia’s sister and Salvatore’s daughter, 31-year-old Lauren Mascia, was also arrested after further investigation.

The trio is accused in the following robberies:

Family Dollar, located at 349 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, on September 23 at 9:50 p.m.

Family Dollar, located at 222 Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma, on September 29 at approximately 10 p.m.

Carvel, located at 400 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, on October 13 at 9:55 p.m.

Carvel, located at 400 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, on October 14 at approximately 10 p.m.

Dunkin Donuts, located at 500-11 Medford Ave. in Patchogue, on October 16 at 10:33 p.m.

Dollar Tree, located at 3235 Horseblock Road in Medford, on October 17 at 9:43 p.m.

Dunkin Donuts, located at 350 Middle Country Road in Coram, on October 21 at approximately 9:45 p.m.

In May, Suffolk County police arrested a man who they said was responsible for a series of 18 chain store robberies.

Police say the recent string of robberies isn’t connected to those incidents.

The suspects face multiple charges of first degree robbery, and are scheduled to face a judge in First District Court on Sunday.