Report: Mets Hire Indians Pitching Coach Mickey Callaway As Next Manager

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets have tapped Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway to be the team’s next manager, WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported.
Callaway has been the pitching coach for the Cleveland Indians for the last five seasons. The Phillies have also interviewed him for their opening.
Callaway is a former major league pitcher who won a World Series ring with the Angels in 2002. Prior to him joining the Indians’ staff, Cleveland’s pitching posted the worst ERA (4.79) in the American League. Since he took over as pitching coach in 2013, the Indians have a league-leading 3.65 ERA, including this season’s pitching staff leading the majors in ERA, strikeouts and walks.
The Mets signed Callaway to a three-year deal, according to Heyman.
