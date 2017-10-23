10/23 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
All things considered, it’s looking like a pretty tranquil day with just some more clouds than we’ve seen in recent days. And a pocket of drizzle or a little light rain can’t be ruled out, but it looks like we stay mainly dry. As for highs, they’ll still be on the warm side in the low 70s.
We’ll see our shower chance increase tonight with showers likely towards daybreak (especially west). It will be mild and breezy with temps only falling into the mid 60s.
Showers and storms will push through tomorrow into tomorrow night with the possibility of damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. And while we need it, the rain may come down in buckets over a short period of time, so flooding is a bit of a concern.
As for Wednesday, the remaining rain will slowly push east and offshore. Temperatures that day will be running a touch cooler in the upper 60s.