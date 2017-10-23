Several Injured In Bridgeport Paintball Attacks

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A series of paintball attacks have left several people injured in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Police typically consider the paintball incidents Halloween mischief, which they said started earlier than usual this year. The assailants however are targeting innocent people on the street, and not just buildings and businesses, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.
Police said frozen paintball pellets were used in some of the attacks.
One man was hit in the face and partially blinded and another man suffered multiple welts and bruises.
A pellet also ripped a hole in another victim’s shirt.
Police reportedly made an arrest in one paintball attack and seized several guns.
Bridgeport Police are warning this type of behavior will not be tolerated and warn teens that they could face assaults charges if arrested.
People play paintball all the time and come to no harm. Why all of a sudden?