Several Injured In Bridgeport Paintball Attacks

Filed Under: Paintball Attacks, Sean Adams

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A series of paintball attacks have left several people injured in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Police typically consider the paintball incidents Halloween mischief, which they said started earlier than usual this year. The assailants however are targeting innocent people on the street, and not just buildings and businesses, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.

Police said frozen paintball pellets were used in some of the attacks.

One man was hit in the face and partially blinded and another man suffered multiple welts and bruises.

A pellet also ripped a hole in another victim’s shirt.

Police reportedly made an arrest in one paintball attack and seized several guns.

Bridgeport Police are warning this type of behavior will not be tolerated and warn teens that they could face assaults charges if arrested.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Zev Stern says:
    October 23, 2017 at 11:33 am

    People play paintball all the time and come to no harm. Why all of a sudden?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch