Drivers React To De Blasio’s Plan To Ease Traffic Congestion In NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Drivers are sounding off on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s a plan to cut down on traffic congestion in the city.

When you think of driving in the city, smooth sailing never comes to mind.

“I wouldn’t live here for free,” said Stan Pasterczyk of Middletown, New Jersey. “The parking, the congestion, everything. It’s beautiful but it’s not for me.”

De Blasio’s new traffic plan aims to curb the frustration.

“Our job is to lift that burden and make New York City more livable,” de Blasio said.

The five point plan rolls out in January and is expected to improve congestion in all five boroughs.

“Everything starts with the word clear and we’d like to see a lot more clear streets in the city,” de Blasio said.

The plan aims to clear lanes, clear curbs, clear intersections, clear zones and clear highways.

The clear lanes plan affects Manhattan’s busiest crosstown streets, restricting deliveries to one side of the street weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“That would be beautiful if they can do something like that. Even the night delivery, too. This can help traffic a lot,” said taxi driver Pierre Dorismond.

But delivery drivers are less than pleased.

“He’s trying to get rid of us, we can’t even park, double park or at bus stops any place and they’re giving us tickets left and right,” one delivery driver said. “How are we going to do our deliveries?”

“I think we should start cutting down on some of those app-based taxis that they have going on now because all you see in a stop light or stop sign is taxis,” another delivery driver said.

To clear curbs in parts of Brooklyn, Queens and a zone in Midtown there will be no standing on either sides of the street during the morning and afternoon rush hours.

The NYPD will be adding 160 new police officers to handle traffic enforcement, including 50 specifically designated for intersection enforcement.

“I would urge all my fellow New Yorkers to live by a simple four-word rule: don’t block the box. Be fair to everyone else,” de Blasio said.

To clear high traffic zones, new truck routes will be added in Staten Island and on the Cross Bronx Expressway, which will also be part of the clear highways traffic study along with Staten Island and the Gowanus Expressway.

The mayor’s plan got a tepid response from the group Move New York. The group said in a statement, “Congestion pricing is the only way to bus traffic and raise substantial revenue to rescue our failing subway and transit system.”

De Blasio said the plan will increase city traffic speeds 10 percent by the end of next year.