JetBlue Flight From Boston Heads To JFK After Hitting Birds

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A JetBlue flight from Boston to Las Vegas landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport Monday evening after it struck birds.
JetBlue Airways Flight 877, an Airbus 320 aircraft, struck the birds after departing Boston Logan International Airport around 4:45 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The crew declared an emergency and initially planned to return to Logan, but could not do so because of the weather, the FAA said.
The plane landed at JFK just before 7:30 p.m.
Further details were not immediately available.