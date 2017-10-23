Local Businesses, Charities Break Ground On New Home For Marine Vet Injured In Iraq

MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It was a dream come true for a Long Island veteran who sacrificed his body serving this country.

The Tunnel 2 Towers foundation broke ground on a new home for the Suffolk County vet, who lost several limbs while serving in Iraq.

Cheers rang out for Marine Corporal Chris Levi at the groundbreaking ceremony for what will be his new home thanks to donations to numerous veterans, business groups, and the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation.

The 34-year-old Holbrook native rode as a guest of honor in a motorcade to the flag-draped ceremony. Levi still recalls how he lost both legs in 2009 while serving in Iraq.

He now stands with prosthetic knees, yet says he regrets nothing.

“It would be a bargain if I gave only half my body to my country,” Levi said.

Such bravery made it easy for veterans and first responder groups to rally behind Levi, who currently lives with his parents.

“Freedom is not free,” Vietnam veteran Frank Dotxler said. “And he paid the price.”

A bulldozer made a big entrance on the quiet residential street in Melville, where construction will soon start. Artist renderings show just how nice the single vet’s new digs will be.

Neighbors are already forming a welcome wagon.

“We love having Chris come to the block,” two local ladies said in unison. “We love him!”

The battle-tested veteran, who also served in Afghanistan, says he still can’t comprehend the huge outpouring of community support — including construction businesses and workers donating both materials and labor to build the new home.

“I lived through shock the first time I was blown up or wounded and now, it’s just a delayed reaction sort of shock again,” Levi said. “There’s just no way to process it.”

The hope is to have the home built by spring. Levi says he can’t wait and that he already has some big plans for all his new friends.

“It’s going to be a year of barbecues,” he said.

Levi says there will be plenty of time to continue rebuilding the life nearly taken from him on the battlefield. Chris is also celebrating a new career venture as a financial analyst.