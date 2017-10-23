Man Accused Of Drowning Mother’s Elderly Cat To Save On Euthanasia Fees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man killed his mother’s elderly cat in June by tossing it into Moriches Bay because he didn’t want to pay to have it euthanized, according to the Suffolk County SPCA.
Michael Moskowitz, 53, of West Hampton Dunes, was arraigned Monday on charge of felony animal cruelty.
A group of volunteers cleaning up garbage at the beach found the decomposed remains of the cat named Bonnie in its carrier.
Felony aggravated cruelty to animals is popularly know as “Buster’s Law,” named after a cat that was doused with kerosene and lit on fire.
Moskowitz faces up to two years in prison if convicted.