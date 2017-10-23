Man Accused Of Drowning Mother’s Elderly Cat To Save On Euthanasia Fees

Filed Under: cat drowned

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man killed his mother’s elderly cat in June by tossing it into Moriches Bay because he didn’t want to pay to have it euthanized, according to the Suffolk County SPCA.

Michael Moskowitz, 53, of West Hampton Dunes, was arraigned Monday on charge of felony animal cruelty.

Michael Moskowitz (Suffolk SPCA)

Michael Moskowitz (Suffolk SPCA)

A group of volunteers cleaning up garbage at the beach found the decomposed remains of the cat named Bonnie in its carrier.

Felony aggravated cruelty to animals is popularly know as  “Buster’s Law,” named after a cat that was doused with kerosene and lit on fire.

Moskowitz faces up to two years in prison if convicted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch