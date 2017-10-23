CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Students Dine On All-Veggie Menus As ‘Meatless Mondays’ Hit Some City Schools

Filed Under: Bill de Blasio, Carmen Farina, meatless Mondays, Vanessa Murdock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — All-veggie menus are a growing trend that will now spread to New York City schools.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the new Meatless Monday initiative for students in several schools which will switch to an all-vegetarian menu to promote healthy eating.

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported, students were showing their enthusiasm for the city’s new initiative which nixes meat from city school menus on Mondays.

Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina called it ‘a movement’ that is ‘long overdue.’

The mayor sat down with students on Monday, to tell them that eating more veggies makes for healthier humans and a healthier planet. He also learned about their favorite vegetable.

“This is going to be the most shocking revelation of the week, number one with enthusiasm was broccoli,” he said.

The mayor made the announcement at P.S. 1 in Sunset Park — one of just five city schools that’s already adopted an all vegetarian menu.

“Some complain that they don’t like vegetables,” 8-year-old Gavin Garcia said.

Mother Evie Maldonado told CBS2 the students voted to remove all meat from their menus.

“I wasn’t that happy because some like meat,” Evie Maldonado said.

Maldonado said she and her kids want meat back on the menu.

The overwhelming response to upping veggie intake was a thumbs up.

“We’re having healthier lives, plus our brain is getting more health and healthier,” Andy Salas said.

Tofu and noodles made the menu, and on Monday the lineup consisted of grilled cheese and tomato on a bagel, an apple on the side, and a yogurt option too.

“This year we’re getting more vegetables. For example the salad is good,” Aryanna Kecado said.

To ensure lunch looks tasty to all, the kids helped craft the menu along with parents and school administrators.

“First you imagine it, then you do it,” Isabella Esquiaqui said.

The same model will be followed at 15 Brooklyn schools next spring when they implement Meatless Mondays. The city hasn’t decided which schools will be included.

 

