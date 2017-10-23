5 Things About New Mets Manager Mickey Callaway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets have hired Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway to be their new manager. A formal announcement is expected this week.
Here are five things about the 42-year-old coach:
1. He pitched parts of five seasons in the major leagues. From 1999-2004, Callaway played for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Anaheim Angels and Texas Rangers. While his career stats — 4-11 with a 6.27 ERA — will impress hardly anyone, he did win a World Series ring with the Angels in 2002.
2. After suffering an elbow injury while playing in Korea in 2007, Callaway stepped in to serve as the interim head coach of Texas A&M International University in ’08.
3. Callaway has been coaching in the Indians’ organization since 2010 and with the major league club the past five seasons. The year before he was promoted to Indians pitching coach, the team had the worst ERA in the American League (4.79). Since he took over in 2013, they have a league-best 3.65 ERA. In 2014, one of his pitchers, Corey Kluber, won the Cy Young Award.
4. He was the Gatorade Tennessee high school baseball player of the year in 1992 and could dunk a basketball as a 5-foot-10-inch freshman at Germantown High School in Tennessee. “Just a special athlete,” his former coach, Phil Clark, told The Memphis Commercial-Appeal last month.
5. Callaway is married (wife Anna) with two daughters, Catherine and Madeline.