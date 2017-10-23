Families Demand Murder Charges For Driver Who Ran Men Over In North Bellport

NORTH BELLPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The families of two men who were apparently killed over a dirt bike, said justice is not being done for their loved ones lost.
The family and friends of Keenen King and Anthony Garriques protested outside of the courthouse in Central Islip after another court hearing was adjourned for the defendant Christopher Bouchard.
King and Garriques were run over in North Bellport, authorities said with a minivan driven by Bouchard as he tried to get back his brother’s stolen dirt bike.
The two men killed were riding on the bike at the time in North Bellport.
“It hurts it hurts, there’s nothing I can say, my heart is aching for my baby,” Keenen’s mother Tina King said, “And this guy is, he doesn’t even show up in court to face us, what he’s done.”
Bouchard has pleaded not guilty to reckless endangerment charges, but the family believes he should be charged with murder.
Prosecutors said they plan to convene a jury to consider higher charges.