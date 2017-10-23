Ex-Mets Star Ray Knight Arrested On Assault, Battery Charges

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CBSNewYork) — Ray Knight, the World Series MVP when the Mets won it all in 1986, was arrested over the weekend following a physical altercation in suburban Washington, D.C., police said.
An argument between the 64-year-old former infielder and a 33-year-old man at Knight’s home turned violent around 4 a.m. Sunday, according to Fairfax County police.
“Both men had visible injuries,” a statement by police said Monday. “The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”
Knight, who is an announcer on Washington Nationals TV broadcasts, was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail, police said. He was charged with suspicion of assault and battery. He has been released and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 8.
A two-time All-Star, Knight played 12 seasons in the majors for the Reds, Astros, Mets, Orioles and Tigers. He was a Met from 1984-86 and played a key role in the most famous play in franchise history when he scored on Mookie Wilson’s ground ball that rolled between Bill Buckner’s legs in Game 6 of the ’86 World Series against the Red Sox.
Knight went on to manage the Cincinnati Reds from 1996-97.