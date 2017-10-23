Ex-Mets Star Ray Knight Arrested On Assault, Battery Charges

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CBSNewYork) — Ray Knight, the World Series MVP when the Mets won it all in 1986, was arrested over the weekend following a physical altercation in suburban Washington, D.C., police said.

An argument between the 64-year-old former infielder and a 33-year-old man at Knight’s home turned violent around 4 a.m. Sunday, according to Fairfax County police.

“Both men had visible injuries,” a statement by police said Monday. “The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Knight, who is an announcer on Washington Nationals TV broadcasts, was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail, police said. He was charged with suspicion of assault and battery. He has been released and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 8.

Ray Knight

Ray Knight is charged with suspicion of assault and battery.

A two-time All-Star, Knight played 12 seasons in the majors for the Reds, Astros, Mets, Orioles and Tigers. He was a Met from 1984-86 and played a key role in the most famous play in franchise history when he scored on Mookie Wilson’s ground ball that rolled between Bill Buckner’s legs in Game 6 of the ’86 World Series against the Red Sox.

Knight went on to manage the Cincinnati Reds from 1996-97.

