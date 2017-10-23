Police Release Video Man Wanted For Questioning In Attack On Woman, 81, In West Village

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released a new video Monday showing a man wanted for questioning in an attack on an elderly woman inside her West Village apartment building lobby last week.

The latest video shows a man going through a subway turnstile. The brutal attack itself was caught on surveillance video.

Police said after a trip to the pharmacy, 81-year-old Barbara Davidson entered her building near West 13th Street and Seventh Avenue around 7 p.m. this past Friday, when out of nowhere a man followed her inside.

The suspect punched Davidson repeatedly in the head and face, according to police.

She then fell to the ground before police say the suspect ran off with her purse.

“I was an easy mark. I was just about ready to put the key in the door when I felt the, really, big blow on my head,” she said.

Davidson, a working actress who has lived in the building for over 40 years, suffered bumps and bruises from the attack but is expected to be okay.

She just filmed a movie this year, and you can also see her in the 2008 film “Don’t Mess with the Zohan” alongside Adam Sandler.

Davidson told CBS2’s Reena Roy this past weekend the experience has made her stronger.

“Just be careful people, because you just don’t know,” she said. “One of the things I can say is, especially to women who are older, just kind of watch out.”

Davidson said she couldn’t see the assailant because she was facing the apartment.

“I turned around, with real pain,” she said. “I had a big red bag. I saw the red bag flying out the door.”

Neighbors heard her screams for help, rushed to her side and called 911.

Police said the suspect was a black man wearing all black.

