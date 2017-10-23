CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Police Release Video Man Wanted For Questioning In Attack On Woman, 81, In West Village

Filed Under: Barbara Davidson, West Village, Woman Attacked

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released a new video Monday showing a man wanted for questioning in an attack on an elderly woman inside her West Village apartment building lobby last week.

The latest video shows a man going through a subway turnstile. The brutal attack itself was caught on surveillance video.

MORE: Man Violently Robs 81-Year-Old Woman In West Village

Police said after a trip to the pharmacy, 81-year-old Barbara Davidson entered her building near West 13th Street and Seventh Avenue around 7 p.m. this past Friday, when out of nowhere a man followed her inside.

The suspect punched Davidson repeatedly in the head and face, according to police.

She then fell to the ground before police say the suspect ran off with her purse.

“I was an easy mark. I was just about ready to put the key in the door when I felt the, really, big blow on my head,” she said.

Davidson, a working actress who has lived in the building for over 40 years, suffered bumps and bruises from the attack but is expected to be okay.

She just filmed a movie this year, and you can also see her in the 2008 film “Don’t Mess with the Zohan” alongside Adam Sandler.

Davidson told CBS2’s Reena Roy this past weekend the experience has made her stronger.

“Just be careful people, because you just don’t know,” she said. “One of the things I can say is, especially to women who are older, just kind of watch out.”

Davidson said she couldn’t see the assailant because she was facing the apartment.

“I turned around, with real pain,” she said. “I had a big red bag. I saw the red bag flying out the door.”

Neighbors heard her screams for help, rushed to her side and called 911.

Police said the suspect was a black man wearing all black.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stopper Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

