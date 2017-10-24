10/24 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

A wind advisory will remain in effect through much of the area this afternoon with peak gusts of 40-50 mph. Outside of that, expect disorganized showers through mid afternoon with heavier bouts of rain into the afternoon rush; these heavier rounds of rain may lead to flooding. As for temps, they’ll be on the mild side in the low 70s with dew points running well into the 60s.

We’ll see rounds of rain through the middle part of the evening before things start to wind down; showers will gradually push east through daybreak. Expect tonight to be a touch cooler with temps falling to around 61°.

Showers/rain will remain in the forecast through tomorrow with the focus to our east. And we won’t be dealing with the winds we’ve seen today, so that will be a relief. As for highs, they’ll be in the upper 60s or so.

Into Thursday, a little bit of energy could touch off a shower here and there, but it’s not a big event. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with cooler highs in the low 60s.