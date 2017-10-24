CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Best Unique Soup Spots In NY

(Image Credit: Thinkstock)

By Tabitha Shiflett

Fall is officially here, which means new sweaters, comfy boots, and soup. Lots and lots of soup. Here’s a few need-to-know soup spots to get your fix this fall.

Good Stock
31 Carmine St.
New York, NY 10014
(646) 649-5163
www.goodstocksoups.com

Located in the West Village, Good Stock has been partnering with local businesses, such as Bien Cuit and Cut Brooklyn, to serve New Yorkers high-quality soup at an affordable price. From the comfortable classic, Roasted Tomato Soup, made with onion, garlic, thyme, and olive oil, topped with a Gruyere crouton and aged balsamic, to unique daily specials, such as the Porchetta Soup, made with roasted pork, gold potatoes, and onion, garnished with Meyer lemon gremolata and garlic croutons, Good Stock has a little bit of something for everyone. On Mondays and Thursdays, from noon to 12:30 p.m., Good Stock does a lunch pop-up at the West Elm Market in Dumbo.

Russ & Daughters Café
127 Orchard St.
New York, NY 10002
(212) 475-4881
www.russanddaughterscafe.com

For more than 100 years, Russ & Daughters has made itself a pertinent part of New York history, touching the lives of thousands with authentic Jewish cuisine. So much so, that by 2013, Julie Cohen produced “The Sturgeon Queens,” a critically acclaimed documentary on how Russ & Daughters came about. Of their soups, the Russ’ family’s Smoked Whitefish Chowder recipe has raised more than a few eyebrows. Made with flaky shreds of whitefish, root vegetable nuggets, a sprig of dill, espelette pepper, and matzo, Russ’ Smoked Whitefish Chowder is the perfect comfort food dish.

The Clam
420 Hudson St.
New York, NY 10014
(212) 242-7420
www.theclamnyc.com

The Clam, known for its Spaghetti and Clams dish is one of the quaintest seafood restaurants in the West Village where locals come to get their clam chowder fix. The Clam’s chowder is creamy, made with bacon and leeks, topped with crunchy oyster crackers and steamed clams. Pro tip, sop up your leftover drops of chowder with one of The Clam’s homemade parker house rolls for the ultimate chowder experience.

Cheese Grille
188 Allen St.
New York, NY 10002
(212) 460-9383
www.cheesegrille.com

Get the best of both worlds on the Lower East Side at Cheese Grille with a gooey, not to mention unique, grilled cheese sandwich and a bowl of house-made spicy tomato soup. Each grilled cheese sandwich at Cheese Grille is made with freshly delivered Balthazer’s bread and top-of-the-line cheese. If it’s too cold to go out, Cheese Grille also delivers, so you can enjoy hot, spicy, homemade soup wherever you are.

2nd Avenue Deli
162 East 33rd St.
New York, NY 10016
(212) 689-9000
www.2ndavedeli.com

New Yorkers and 2nd Avenue Deli go way back – to when it was actually on Second Avenue, before it relocated to Kips Bay and the Upper East Side. And, when it comes to matzo-ball soup, 2nd Avenue knows what it’s doing. Made-to-order, 2nd Avenue’s soup will leave your taste buds in matzo-bliss.

