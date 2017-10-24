Caught On Video: Person Suspected Of Throwing Brick That Crashed Through MTA Bus In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of a person they’d like to speak to about brick-throwing incident that left a bus passenger injured in the Bronx.
The person was caught on video going up to the rooftop of a building on Ogden Avenue near where a concrete cinder block crashed through the roof of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus Sunday night.
Police believe the brick was intentionally tossed from above West 166th Street and Ogden Avenue in Highbridge.
The block hit the roof of the bus with so much force it cut straight through it creating a hole in the roof and struck 18-year-old Demere McClellan.
“If I was sitting two inches closer, the brick would’ve hit my head and I would’ve really died,” he said. “Right now, I’m grateful. Pray to God that I made it another day,” said McClellan who spoke exclusively to CBS2’s Reena Roy on Monday.
McClellan says he’ll never get on an MTA bus again. He’ll opt for walking or driving around town instead. Meanwhile, he’s hoping the person responsible is caught.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.