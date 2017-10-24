Man Found Dead On Subway Train In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was found dead on a subway train in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon.
Police said at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, they received a 911 call of an unconscious man inside a No. 5 Train station at the Dyre Avenue terminal in Eastchester, police said.
Officers found the 65-year-old man slumped over a seat, sources said.
The New York City Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of the man’s death, but source said the preliminary indication is that it was natural. It was not known late Tuesday whether the man was homeless.
The man’s identity was being withheld pending family notification late Tuesday.