Flames Shoot Out Of Manhole Near City Hall In Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Flames shot into the air from a manhole near City Hall in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

The FDNY reported the manhole fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. at Broadway and Murray Street. Two manholes were ablaze, according to Con Edison.

Underground electric fire going on right now outside City Hall. Cops & FDNY on scene. No injuries apparent. But lots of fireworks and smoke. pic.twitter.com/KgRoIPElB0 — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) October 24, 2017

Photos and video from the scene showed flames and showers of sparks shooting out of the manhole along the sidewalk adjacent to City Hall Park — steps from the entrance to the City Hall R and W train stop. Loud electrical pops were heard as the blasts fired off.

R and W trains were bypassing the City Hall station in both directions late Tuesday afternoon, the NYPD said.

Yikes. Fire coming from below sidewalk on Broadway and Murray St. pic.twitter.com/I01U8ve77P — Yaacov Behrman (@ChabadLubavitch) October 24, 2017

Asking everyone to move to the other corner. pic.twitter.com/H4YA4hClmS — Yaacov Behrman (@ChabadLubavitch) October 24, 2017

Warren St and Broadway closed. pic.twitter.com/PXgUOmkoww — Yaacov Behrman (@ChabadLubavitch) October 24, 2017

coming from a subway grate at City Hall R/W station – we have unobstructed view from 253 — The Real T Fish (@TheRealTFish) October 24, 2017

Subway passengers were advised to use the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall stop on the No. 6 train and switch to the R or W at Canal Street.

There were no reports of power outages.