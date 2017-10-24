Flames Shoot Out Of Manhole Near City Hall In Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Flames shot into the air from a manhole near City Hall in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.
The FDNY reported the manhole fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. at Broadway and Murray Street. Two manholes were ablaze, according to Con Edison.
Photos and video from the scene showed flames and showers of sparks shooting out of the manhole along the sidewalk adjacent to City Hall Park — steps from the entrance to the City Hall R and W train stop. Loud electrical pops were heard as the blasts fired off.
R and W trains were bypassing the City Hall station in both directions late Tuesday afternoon, the NYPD said.
Subway passengers were advised to use the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall stop on the No. 6 train and switch to the R or W at Canal Street.
There were no reports of power outages.