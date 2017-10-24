CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Flames Shoot Out Of Manhole Near City Hall In Lower Manhattan

Filed Under: Broadway, City Hall, City Hall Park, manhole fire, Murray Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Flames shot into the air from a manhole near City Hall in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

The FDNY reported the manhole fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. at Broadway and Murray Street. Two manholes were ablaze, according to Con Edison.

Photos and video from the scene showed flames and showers of sparks shooting out of the manhole along the sidewalk adjacent to City Hall Park — steps from the entrance to the City Hall R and W train stop. Loud electrical pops were heard as the blasts fired off.

R and W trains were bypassing the City Hall station in both directions late Tuesday afternoon, the NYPD said.

Subway passengers were advised to use the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall stop on the No. 6 train and switch to the R or W at Canal Street.

CHECK: MTA Subway Updates

There were no reports of power outages.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch