De Blasio Expands Affordable Housing Goal As Plan Runs Ahead Of Schedule

Filed Under: Bill de Blasio, CAMBA Gardens, Juliet Papa

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio’s affordable housing plan is running ahead of schedule, and city hall is now planning to take on more ambitious goals.

Juliet Joseph proudly gave the mayor a tour of her new two bedroom apartment. She lives there with her three kids.

Joseph was one of 60,000 who applied via lottery for 110 units at CAMBA Gardens.

“You don’t even need a dollar and a dream, you just need a dream,” the mayor said.

As 1010 WINS Juliet Papa reported, the mayor said the plan is two years ahead of schedule in preserving and creating units.

“We will be creating 25,000 affordable homes per year,” he said.

He said they are on track to increase availability with a goal of 300,000 new apartments by 2026.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch