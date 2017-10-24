Despite Butting Heads, De Blasio Says Relationship With Cuomo Has Been ‘Consistent’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Are political differences deepening the divide between city hall and Albany? The mayor doesn’t think so.
As 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported, Bill de Blasio was asked Tuesday, if his ‘relationship with the governor is deteriorating?’
“No, I think it’s pretty much consistent,” the mayor replied.
The response got laughs and a rueful grin from the mayor because the previous questions involved issues where the two have been butting heads — congestion pricing, the recent homeless issue, a man sleeping on the seats on a subway train.
“I don’t know why he would criticize the NYPD which I think was doing an outstanding job,” he said.
The mayor tried to stay above the fray and said the governor may have been misinformed.