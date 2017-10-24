CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

De Blasio Admits Mistakes When It Comes To Homelessness Crisis

Remarks Come After Criticism From Cuomo, Lhota Over Homeless In Subway System
Filed Under: homeless, Homelessness Crisis, Marcia Kramer, Mayor Bill de Blasio

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Facing another day of criticism over the homelessness problem Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio admitted he has made mistakes – but said he “wants to do more.”

As CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the latest complaints were prompted by a picture of a vagrant asleep under the seats of a No. 3 train that was published by the New York Post.

Riders weighed in on the issue Tuesday.

“With the homeless, he could do some improvement,” said Eric Hylton of Crown Heights, Brooklyn. “There’s more homeless on the street, and the subway stations, and the trains than before.”

“I don’t think he’s doing a good job,” said Kasim Shah of Marine Park, Brooklyn. “I see homeless people in the train every night.”

“Well, I think he’s doing as well as anybody could,” a woman said.

“I don’t think he’s doing anything,” another said.

De Blasio defended himself Tuesday.

“There was a misunderstanding,” he said. “Even at times when I’ve had differences with the governor on the MTA issue, I’ve said we want to do more in terms of NYPD.”

De Blasio both took responsibility and fended off attacks from Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joe Lhota and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“We need to get the homeless off the trains and out of the subway stations so people feel safe,” Cuomo said Monday. “The NYPD used to do this. They need to do it again.”

Meanwhile, Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch joined the fray, saying the mayor created a climate that police have to clean up.

“Governor Cuomo is absolutely right — nobody should be sleeping in the subway, and New York City police officers play a role in preventing that from happening,” Lynch said. “We wish the rest of our elected leaders would support us in that effort.”

With all the finger pointing, Kramer asked de Blasio how he thinks he’s doing.

“I wonder if you could give yourself a grade on how you’ve handled homelessness,” Kramer said.

“No, I can’t. I don’t do grades,” de Blasio said.

But he did still address his own performance when it comes to the homelessness crisis.

“I wish I had done better at the beginning of the administration in terms of focusing on street homelessness as much as we were focusing on shelter homelessness,” de Blasio said. “My mistake was not addressing both parts of the problem from the very beginning, and not putting it in the form of a bigger plan – and I appreciate why people are frustrated.”

Jon Weinstein, a spokesman for Lhota, said in a statement in response, “The Mayor’s words acknowledging his responsibility speak for themselves.”

Cuomo’s office did not return calls seeking comment Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch