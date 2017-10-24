Man Surrenders On Accusations Of Flashing At Fairfield, Conn. Beach

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A man surrendered Tuesday after police alleged he was caught exposing himself at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Connecticut.
On Sept. 26, Fairfield police released photos of a man who was wanted in several incidents involving public indecency at the beach. The photos showed a man wearing a baseball cap and reading a book, with black squares censoring his crotch.
The Fairfield Citizen reported that a woman told police the man exposed himself to her 17-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old friend on two occasions in September.
The first time, the teens thought it was accidental, but the second time more than two weeks later, they said the man kept repositioning himself to be in front of them, the publication reported.
Media outlets and the public led police to identify the man as William J. Connelly, 56, of Newtown, Connecticut, police said. He had had several previous incidents of public indecency in other towns, police said.
Connelly surrendered to Fairfield police Tuesday on charges from three separate counts of public indecency, police said. He was also charged with three counts of breach of peace and one count of risk of injury to a minor, police said.
Connelly will appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Nov. 7.