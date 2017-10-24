Outbreak Of Legionnaires’ Disease Detected In Flushing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a Legionnaires’ outbreak in Flushing, Queens.
The Department of Health confirms 12 cases of the disease in Downtown Flushing in the last two weeks.
The patients range in age from the early 30s to the late 80s.
Seven have already been discharged. Five remain hospitalized and are said to be recovering.
Officials say two more cases are under investigation to determine whether they are part of the cluster.
The Health Department is taking water samples from all cooling towers in the zone to test for Legionella bacteria, which causes the disease.
Legionnaires’ disease can’t be spread from person to person. Symptoms include fever, cough, chills and muscle ache.
“I urge individuals in this area with respiratory symptoms to seek medical attention right away. People over the age of 50 and people with compromised immune systems are especially at risk,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett.
For more information about Legionnaires’ disease, click here.