Obese Pup ‘Strudel’ Is Looking Svelte After Dropping the Pounds

You won't believe this Virginia Beach doggie's incredible weight loss journey!
Strudel was in need of a new home after her elderly owner passed away earlier this year. Though an adoptive family initially tried to take her in, the seven-year-old golden retriever mix’s medical problems caused by being obese ultimately led the family to give her up to their local Virginia shelter, Hearts for Hounds.
Enter John and Kristy Cotthaus of Zoom Room, an indoor animal fitness center who decided to take Strudel in and help get her fit to find a forever home after responding to the shelter’s public plea on Facebook.
Strudel weighed a whopping 80 pounds when she arrived at Zoom Room for her first session, and now after being introduced to a healthy diet by her current foster family, as well as some fun looking exercise equipment, free of charge courtesy of Zoom Room, she’s peeling the pounds away and is already down to 54.
This pooch is the paw-fect example of what hard work and a free gym membership can do!
Follow along with Strudel’s story on Facebook.
-Joe Cingrana