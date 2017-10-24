Once Neglected Steer Finds Happy Home In New York Thanks To PETA

1010 WINS-This once neglected steer is now living the good life!
When PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) found Issac he was emaciated and living in filth at an animal rescue facility in Florida. So the organization worked to have him moved to a farm in upstate New York where he has even found some new furry friends among his human ones.
In a new video released today, Isaac can be seen going from thin and lonely to happy and healthy at his new home at Farm Sanctuary in upstate New York.
PETA revealed in its investigation of Darlynn’s Darlins Rescue Ranch, the Florida sanctuary that purchased him when he was just a calf that Isaac, a herd animal by nature, was frequently left without water or food and was kept in isolation for much of his life. Based on the animal rights organization’s evidence, authorities were able to rescue Isaac along with 200 other neglected animals from the ranch.
PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way”—has posted more details about Isaac’s rescue here.
-Joe Cingrana