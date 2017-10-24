CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Once Neglected Steer Finds Happy Home In New York Thanks To PETA

Filed Under: animal rescue, Animal Rights, PETA

1010 WINS-This once neglected steer is now living the good life!

When PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) found Issac he was emaciated and living in filth at an animal rescue facility in Florida. So the organization worked to have him moved to a farm in upstate New York where he has even found some new furry friends among his human ones.

isaacsteer1 Once Neglected Steer Finds Happy Home In New York Thanks To PETAIn a new video released today, Isaac can be seen going from thin and lonely to happy and healthy at his new home at Farm Sanctuary in upstate New York.

See Also: Rescued Lion ‘Serabie’ Plays Fetch at African Wildlife Zoo

PETA revealed in its investigation of Darlynn’s Darlins Rescue Ranch, the Florida sanctuary that purchased him when he was just a calf that Isaac, a herd animal by nature, was frequently left without water or food and was kept in isolation for much of his life. Based on the animal rights organization’s evidence, authorities were able to rescue Isaac along with 200 other neglected animals from the ranch.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way”—has posted more details about Isaac’s rescue here.

Watch the full video from PETA below and follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

-Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch