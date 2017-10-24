Sources: Son In Custody After Woman Is Found Murdered In Paramus

PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was found slain Tuesday night in a Paramus, New Jersey home, and her son was in police custody on suspicion of killing her, sources said.
As CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported, police were on the scene investigating as of 11 p.m. at the home on Brookfield Avenue near Spring Valley Drive, and had been there since the afternoon. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Unit was also on the scene.
Police confirmed that one woman was dead. Sources said the woman’s adult son was in custody accused of killing her.
Sources also said the home is well-known to police for many domestic incidents in the past.
Prosecutors said no one else was suspected in the crime. What was not clear late Tuesday was the cause of death.
The names of the mother and son had not been released late Tuesday.