Caught On Video: Purse Containing $25,000 Cash Stolen From Car In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with the theft of a purse in Brooklyn. A purse with $25,000 cash inside.
Shortly before 9 a.m. on October 13, a 47-year-old woman parked her car in front of 28 Debevoise Street in Williamsburg and walked away.
When she returned, she noticed that her purse containing the $25k was missing. The victim had all that cash because she was working on a food cart on Debevoise Street, police said.
Two men were caught on surveillance video walking away from the car with the woman’s purse, police said.
The suspects are described as black men, one was wearing a black baseball hat with brown/black sweatshirt, blue jeans and carrying a beige purse.
The other suspect was seen wearing a mustard color hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
All calls are strictly confidential.