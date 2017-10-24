Rank-And-File Connecticut Lawmakers To Review Bipartisan Budget Deal

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Rank-and-file Connecticut lawmakers are being briefed on the final details of a tentative bipartisan budget deal that legislative leaders hope will come up for a vote this week.
Closed-door meetings are planned Tuesday to go over the two-year, approximately $40 billion plan.
Early Tuesday, Republican and Democratic legislative leaders emerged from lengthy, private negotiations at the state Capitol to announce they had finally reached an agreement on the final details of a proposed state budget.
Word came days after they announced a tentative agreement on a budget framework, saying various final details still needed to be worked out.
The budget reportedly includes spending and bonding caps and a 45 cent increase for the cigarette tax, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported. Beyond that, it is not clear what this means for the average Connecticut resident.
Lawmakers still have to run their proposal by a skeptical Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.
Last month, Malloy vetoed a Republican-backed plan.
Connecticut has been without a two-year budget since the new fiscal year began July 1.
