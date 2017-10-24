Emmy-Winning Actor Robert Guillaume, Best Known For ‘Soap’ And ‘Benson,’ Dead At Age 89

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Actor and singer Robert Guillaume, who won Emmy Awards for his roles on “Soap” and “Benson,” has died at age 89.
Guillaume’s widow Donna Brown Guillaume said he died Tuesday morning in Los Angeles after battling prostate cancer.
In addition to his television work, Guillaume was the first African-American to sing the title role of “Phantom of the Opera,” appearing with an all-white cast in Los Angeles.
Guillaume rose to stardom after being born into squalid conditions in the slums of St. Louis in November 1927.
He was nominated for a Tony Award in 1977 for his role in the first all-black version of “Guys and Dolls.”
