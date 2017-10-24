Emmy-Winning Actor Robert Guillaume, Best Known For ‘Soap’ And ‘Benson,’ Dead At Age 89

Filed Under: Robert Guillaume

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Actor and singer Robert Guillaume, who won Emmy Awards for his roles on “Soap” and “Benson,” has died at age 89.

Guillaume’s widow Donna Brown Guillaume said he died Tuesday morning in Los Angeles after battling prostate cancer.

In addition to his television work, Guillaume was the first African-American to sing the title role of “Phantom of the Opera,” appearing with an all-white cast in Los Angeles.

Guillaume rose to stardom after being born into squalid conditions in the slums of St. Louis in November 1927.

He was nominated for a Tony Award in 1977 for his role in the first all-black version of “Guys and Dolls.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch