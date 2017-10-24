Gusty Winds Down Trees Across Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gusty winds are whipping around the Tri-State area, downing trees across the region.
A wind advisory is in effect until midnight for the five boroughs, as well as Nassau and Westchester counties.
The National Weather Service said southerly winds of 10 to 20 mph could pack gusts up to 45 mph, which are strong enough to down trees and power lines.
In New Jersey, a tree fell onto a building on Clinton Place in Hackensack early Tuesday morning.
No one was hurt when a tree fell between two parked cars on High Street near Ascension Street in Passaic.
Torrential rain is expected to move in later in the day and forecasters warn that could lead to some potential flooding.
