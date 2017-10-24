Transit Alert: Heavy Delays On LIRR Ronkonkoma Branch | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Gusty Winds Down Trees Across Tri-State Area

Filed Under: windy weather

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gusty winds are whipping around the Tri-State area, downing trees across the region.

A wind advisory is in effect until midnight for the five boroughs, as well as Nassau and Westchester counties.

The National Weather Service said southerly winds of 10 to 20 mph could pack gusts up to 45 mph, which are strong enough to down trees and power lines.

In New Jersey, a tree fell onto a building on Clinton Place in Hackensack early Tuesday morning.

No one was hurt when a tree fell between two parked cars on High Street near Ascension Street in Passaic.

Torrential rain is expected to move in later in the day and forecasters warn that could lead to some potential flooding.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch