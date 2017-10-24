Accused Turnstile Jumper Bites PAPD Officer Trying To Arrest Him

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of jumping a turnstile bit a Port Authority police officer who was trying to arrest him, according to PAPD police.
At about 11 a.m. Monday, Port Authority Police saw a man pass through the handicap turnstile without paying a fare at the Newark Penn PATH station.
Matthew A. Jones, 32, of Newark, was stopped by officers and a records check showed he was wanted by the Essex County Sheriff’s office for receiving stolen property, police said.
When officers tried to arrest Jones, he resisted, “got into a fighting stance”and began flailing his arms, police said.
He then fled on foot but was stopped by officers and a struggle ensued. One officer deployed a chemical agent as Jones fled down the stairs.
A NJ TRANSIT officer helped Port Authority officers struggling to arrest Jones. During the altercation, Jones bit a police officer on the hand, police said. The officer was taken to Newark University medical center, was treated and later released.
Jones was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, resisting arrest by flight, theft of service, bail jumping and disorderly conduct.
He was taken to the Essex County Correction facility.