WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD For Oct. 24

During Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” a listener named Frank called in to offer up a critique of sorts of Jerry Recco’s performance while manning the “power chair.”
Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Morning Show, featuring Boomer and Jerry Recco, in one nice, little package for your convenience.
In addition to the Mets introducing Mickey Callaway as their new manager, Carson Wentz and the Eagles are putting the rest of the NFL on notice and the Knicks are perhaps kicking the tires on a trade for Eric Bledsoe. Meanwhile, Charlie Blackmon stopped by the Investors Bank studio to talk about beards and baseball.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy, New York!