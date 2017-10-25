100-Year-Old Couple Celebrates Anniversary: ‘I’ve Loved You for 80 Years, Honey’

1010 WINS-“I’ve loved you for 80 years, honey. That’s a long time.”
This New York couple is celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary. Arthur Jacobs is 105-years-old and Marcia, his wife, is 100-years-old. Despite being married for 80 years, it’s obvious how much the pair still love each other.
Their grandson Gabe Jacobs, a Brooklyn-based filmmaker, captured a touching moment on the eve of the couple’s anniversary. The two hold hands and exchange loving looks.
Marcia, who is unable to communicate as well as her husband according to Gabe, can be seen kissing Arthur’s hand as he speaks gently to her about their long life together. “We were only twenty when we got married,” Arthur says in the emotional clip. “I miss you all the time.”
Grandson Gabe says the lovebirds are one of the oldest living couples in the United States. It’s clear how much their grandson truly loves them, writing on YouTube, “Arthur is a beautiful man and so incredibly in love with Marcia. You can tell how sad he is that she is no longer really here,” and that he’s “proud to have descended from these superhumans.”
Watch the full, emotional video shot by Arthur and Marcia’s grandson Gabe Jacobs below.
-Joe Cingrana