10/25 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
It will be considerably calm after yesterday’s gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain. We will, however, continue to see clouds and shower activity across Long Island; for those inland, though, we’ll see more in the way of sunshine. As for temps, everyone’s running a little cooler with highs stuck in the 60s and dew points returning to the 50s and 40s.
The shower activity will continue to stream in tonight, but mainly off to our north and east. It will be even cooler, too, with temps falling to about 51°; 40s and 30s are expected in the suburbs.
The shower threat will stay mainly north and east tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sun. Expect breezy conditions with highs near normal in the low 60s.
As for Friday, expect a lot of sunshine with highs in the low and mid 60s.