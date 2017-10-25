10/25 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

Good morning New York City!
The low pressure system and a cold front that gave us damaging gusts & some good downpours is still lingering east of New York City.
Although most of the advisories have expired, winds still merit keeping an eye on. Today’s temps will be in the 60s for most of the day and we can expect a little bit of drying in western New Jersey and the Hudson Valley.
If you are on Long Island today, definitely take the umbrella, there will still be some showers.
Overall expect improving conditions and skies will start to clear out by Thursday morning. Have a good day!
G.