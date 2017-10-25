2017 ‘Great Jack O’ Lantern Blaze’ Opens Up For Spooky Fall Fun In Westchester County

CROTON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A patch of heaven is back for Halloween as the Tri-State Area’s largest pumpkin display is open for business.

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes was life at the opening of this year’s Great Jack O’ Lantern Blaze in Croton-on-Hudson, where they always scare up quite a lot of business around this time of year.

The spooktacular event has been lighting up the fall season in Westchester County for the past 13 years.

More than 7,000 carved pumpkins are on display. New this year is a working carousel and a 25 foot Statue of Liberty.

Many of the crowd favorites are also returning this year, including the spider webs and dinosaurs.

The event’s creative director says they expect this year’s event to attract about 175,000 visitors.

“It’s a way to sneak art into kids’ life, because it is an art installation,” Michael Natiello said. “I want people to have a sense of wonderment, a sense of awe, and appreciate the magic and the mystery. And just forget about life! This is an escape from reality at least for 45 minutes.”

Natiello says they’re constantly carving and replenishing roughly 1,000 pumpkins each week.

The ‘Blaze’ is sold out through Halloween, but luckily it runs until November 25th so there’s still plenty of time to check out all the frightening sights.