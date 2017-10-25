New Security Measures Target Evolving Terrorist Threat To U.S.-Bound Flights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re going to be flying home from a trip overseas, you may want to pack some extra patience.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, new airport security measures are about to kick in.

Ron and Susan Kane were headed off on another overseas adventure, and they say new heightened security measures for their return home are an unfortunate part of their travel reality.

“It’s not as romantic and glamorous as the old-time travel, but it’s something that we have to accept right now. This is the way the world is,” Ron said.

“It’s a very sad state of affairs. We should find joy in the world, and not a hassle in seeing it,” Susan added.

The new measures launching Thursday, affects flights to the United States from 280 airports in 105 countries.

Enhanced overall passenger screening, increased security protocols around aircraft and in passenger areas, and heightened screening of personal electronic devices are among the changes.

American citizens and foreigners alike could also face security interviews from airline employees.

“I’d rather feel safe traveling, rather than if it means you have to wait longer that’s fine,” Tom Kelly said.

“It doesn’t bother me. If it will make us safer it’s fine,” Sterling Lightstone said.

The move to upgrade security was initiated after U.S. intelligence found more terrorists are learning how to turn laptops into explosive devices.

In March, the Trump administration banned large electronics in the cabins of airplanes traveling to the U.S. from ten airports in Africa and the Middle East.

The Kanes said they don’t expect the changes to go smoothly.

“I do hope that they have the support staff to hasten the process. because we’re standing right now in a very long line and I can see that as a potential problem,” Kane said.