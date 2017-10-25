Back Stories: On The Ground In A Hurricane

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back
Filed Under: Alex Silverman, Back Stories, Hurricane Sandy, Sandy, Superstorm Sandy, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – In today’s Back Story, reporter Alex Silverman recalls being in the Battery during Superstorm Sandy.

He had to drive the wrong way on the highway just to get there.

Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.

“Finally, I make my way down to the Battery, and already there are several inches of water in some of the streets. And I manage to convince a police officer who was standing there — using my press credential, which you know almost never works when you try to show it to a police officer. This is the one time it probably shouldn’t have worked, because she let me into Battery Park, which was completely pitch black,” he says. “I think you could hear in my voice it really was a scary situation. We radio reporters are on our own. It was just me and my cellphone out there wandering through this eerie, flooded environment.”

Silverman says he will never forget the smell of burning electrical equipment.

PHOTOS: Chopper 880 Shots Of Superstorm Sandy

“At one point, I just blurted out, ‘I’ve never felt more alone in New York City.’ It occurred to me that was sort of an odd thing to say, but it was the feeling, it was the firsthand knowledge that this was something that was going to change New York forever,” he says.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch