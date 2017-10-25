Best Fall Beauty Trends In NY

By Carly Petrone

It’s officially the fall season and that means it’s time to switch up your beauty routine. From insane manicures to funky short crops, here are five trends that are hitting the streets of NYC and beyond.

Cropped Hair

Short hair is in this falls season. Edgy cuts and barely there hair was seen all throughout the runways and we’re not complaining. Less maintenance? We’ll take it. Whether you wear it as a blunt bob or a pixie cut, you’ll be on trend. Do you have curly hair? Even better. Let them stand out and don’t be afraid of bangs. Those were also seen on the catwalk in full force. Add a decorative pin to soften your look or slick back your strands with gel for some punky flair.

Color-Blocked Eyelids

If you love bright-colored eyeshadow you’re in luck this season. Major makeup artists like Pat McGrath didn’t shy away from pastels and neon colors on models eyelids during fashion week. Don’t be afraid to use more than one color for a color-blocked look. Even if you don’t think the colors go together – that’s the point. Try using a fuchsia liner with a pastel shadow. The best part is that you can keep the rest of your makeup minimal. Add a touch of gloss to your lips and you’re good to go. Still love the look of a smokey eye? Just dab a pop of color (like MAC’s Paint Stick in Basic Red) to the middle of the lid. You’ll certainly make a statement.

Extravagant Manicures

When it comes to fall nails, the more extravagant the manicure the better. Make them long, add jewelry to the tips (literally add rings and gold chains if you can handle it), go metallic, or add Swarovski crystals to an already intense nail art pattern. Think about it – having blinged out nails certainly makes an outfit stand out from the crowd. Just make sure you can still go about your day without worrying about breaking a nail!

Black Bows

We’re not exactly sure why but the black bow is back in style. Add one to your ponytail or use a velvet choker as an accessory to your favorite LBD. Wrap a satin ribbon through your braid (another big fall trend) or add it to a low bun to make it fun and flirty. Whether it’s big or small, this little added touch will make you feel like skipping down the street.

Unconventional Eyeliner

Don’t be afraid of eyeliner this season. Whether you rim just the waterline of your eyes or you opt for a bold color, it’s all about how you dress up your eyes this season. You can even play around with the structure of your liner. Switch things up by rocking a sharp wing on your lower inner lid or let the line continue past your eye for a more abstract look. Just make sure you use liquid liner if you really want it to stick.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.