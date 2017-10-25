‘Best In Shows’ Raises Funds For Humane Society of New York

Broadway Stars Sing For Shelter Animals At Feinsteins/54 Below By Susan Richard
NEWYORK (CBSNewYork) Feinstein’s/54 Below went to the dogs Sunday night, and it couldn’t have been cuter.

A number of famous faces from Broadway turned out for the annual Best In Shows Cabaret/Fundraiser for The Humane Society Of New YorkBest in Shows featured performances by Andrea McArdle (Annie/State Fair), Lilli Cooper (Coming soon to SpongeBob SquarePants) Adam Kantor (The Band’s Visit/Fiddler on the Roof), Michael Mulheren (Bright Star/Kiss Me, Kate), Orfeh (Legally Blonde/Coming soon in Pretty Woman: The Musical), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten/The Producers), Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening/American Psycho), Jennifer Simard (Hello Dolly/Disaster! A Musical), Emily Skinner (Side Show/Jekyll & Hyde) and Stephen Wallem (Nurse Jackie). Seth Rudetsky (Sirius XM Host/Disaster! A Musical) hosted.

The show was produced by William and Dorothy Berloni.  For the past 20 years, Bill Berloni has served as HSNY’s Director of Animal Training and Behavior.  His company, Theatrical Animals, has trained more than 200 rescue dogs over the last 40 years to perform on both stage and screen, starting with the very first Sandy in the original 1977 Broadway production of Annie starring Andrea McArdle.  “Billy was given $25 to go get a rescue for our show”, McArdle told 1010 WINS Susan Richard, of those days working with Berloni to train his very first dog. “Sandy was going to be put to sleep the next morning in a kill shelter, so in our experience together, we were like the blind leading the blind and look what it turned into.”  Annie became a huge hit and Sandy became “the longest running dog on Broadway,” never missing a performance in more than seven years.

As part of this year’s Best In Shows, McArdle presented The Humane Society of New York’s Sandy Fund Award to James L. Nederlander in recognition of his deep concern and support of the needs of rescued animals.

Watch highlights from the show & interviews with the stars along with a tour of HSNY’s Manhattan shelter with 1010 WINS Anchor Susan Richard in her All For Animals TV video at the top of this article.  Check out photos below (click photo to enlarge):

20171022 202139 Best In Shows Raises Funds For Humane Society of New York

The cast of Best In Shows at Feinstein’s/54 Below to benefit The Humane Society of New York (Photo: Susan Richard)

hsny susan andrea Best In Shows Raises Funds For Humane Society of New York

1010 WINS Anchor Susan Richard interviews Andrea McArdle/Best In Shows at Feinsteins/54 Below to benefit The Humane Society of NY (Photo: Susan Richard)

hsny adam kantor 2 Best In Shows Raises Funds For Humane Society of New York

Adam Kantor/Best In Shows at Feinsteins/54 Below to benefit The Humane Society of NY (Photo: Susan Richard)

hsny seth Best In Shows Raises Funds For Humane Society of New York

Seth Rudetsky with 1010 WINS Anchor Susan Richard/Best In Shows at Feinsteins/54 Below to benefit The Humane Society of NY (Photo: Susan Richard)

mcardle Best In Shows Raises Funds For Humane Society of New York

Andrea McArdle/Best In Shows at Feinsteins/54 Below to benefit The Humane Society of NY (Photo: Susan Richard)

hsny jennifer simard 2 Best In Shows Raises Funds For Humane Society of New York

Jennifer Simard/Best In Shows at Feinsteins/54 Below to benefit The Humane Society of NY (Photo: Susan Richard)

hsny mulheren 3 Best In Shows Raises Funds For Humane Society of New York

Michael Mulheren/Best In Shows at Feinsteins/54 Below to benefit The Humane Society of NY (Photo: Susan Richard)

hsny bill Best In Shows Raises Funds For Humane Society of New York

1010 WINS Anchor Susan Richard with Bill Berloni/Best In Shows at Feinsteins/54 Below to benefit The Humane Society of NY (Photo: Susan Richard)

hsny brad oscar Best In Shows Raises Funds For Humane Society of New York

Brad Oscar/Best In Shows at Feisnteins/54 Below to benefit The Humane Society of NY (Photo: Susan Richard)

hsny stephen wallem 1 Best In Shows Raises Funds For Humane Society of New York

Stephen Wallem/Best In Shows at Feinsteins/54 Below to benefit The Humane Society of NY (Photo: Susan Richard)

hsny cast 1 Best In Shows Raises Funds For Humane Society of New York

Best In Shows at Feinsteins/54 Below to benefit The Humane Society of NY (Photo: Susan Richard)

hsny orfeh 2 Best In Shows Raises Funds For Humane Society of New York

Orfeh/Best In Shows at Feinsteins/54 Below to benefit The Humane Society of NY (Photo: Susan Richard)

hsny emily skinner 1 Best In Shows Raises Funds For Humane Society of New York

Emily Skinner/Best In Shows at Feinsteins/54 Below to benefit The Humane Society of NY (Photo: Susan Richard)

hsny lilli cooper 6 Best In Shows Raises Funds For Humane Society of New York

Lilli Cooper/Best In Shows at Feinsteins/54 Below to benefit The Humane Society of NY (Photo: Susan Richard)

hsny duncan sheik 2 Best In Shows Raises Funds For Humane Society of New York

Duncan Sheik/Best In Shows at Feinsteins/54 Below to benefit The Humane Society of NY (Photo: Susan Richard)

susan richard andrea mcardle Best In Shows Raises Funds For Humane Society of New York

1010 WINS Anchor Susan Richard with actress Andrea McArdle/Best In Shows at Feinsteins/54 Below to benefit The Humane Society of NY (Photo: Susan Richard)

hsny susan 1 Best In Shows Raises Funds For Humane Society of New York

1010 WINS Anchor Susan Richard with one of Bill Berloni’s famous “Totos”/Best In Shows at Feinsteins/54 Below to benefit The Humane Society of NY

 

 

 

 

