DA: City Inspectors Took Cash To Hide Code Violations In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City inspectors put the public at risk, by taking cash for inspections that were never done, authorities claim.
As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, it seems some property owners in Brooklyn discovered they could make more money by paying off crooked safety inspectors.
“One of the defendants Alex Kogan who was the asbestos inspector took bribes to fudge asbestos reports and to ensure that any samples came back negative,” acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.
Charges have been filed against 14 people including two city building inspectors who were allegedly on the take.
“When city inspectors fail to identify violations at properties in exchange for a bride, worker and public safety is compromised,” Department of Investigations Commissioner, Mark Peters said.
Peters said in one case a licensed plumber sold his license to unlicensed workers for up to $2,000 a job.