NYPD: Woman Wanted For Check Forging Pattern

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Catch her if you can.
The NYPD wants your help identifying a woman wanted for cashing a number of forged checks.
There have been in seven incidents, and the woman has gotten away with several thousand dollars.
Five of the victims were in their 70s and 80s and had their accounts raided for more than $800 each.
