NYPD: Woman Wanted For Check Forging Pattern

Filed Under: check forgery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Catch her if you can.

The NYPD wants your help identifying a woman wanted for cashing a number of forged checks.

There have been in seven incidents, and the woman has gotten away with several thousand dollars.

forgedchecks NYPD: Woman Wanted For Check Forging Pattern

(credit: NYPD)

Five of the victims were in their 70s and 80s and had their accounts raided for more than $800 each.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or text a tip to 275637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.

All calls are kept confidential.

