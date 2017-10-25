CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: Joe Girardi Won't Return As Yankees Manager Next Year | Listen Live: WFAN

Cop Celebrates Boy’s Birthday When No One Picks Him Up At School

Filed Under: Chris Melore, Elementary School, Facebook, Green Bay Police officer, McDonald's, Talkers

(CBS Local) — A Green Bay police officer is being praised for his actions after a child was left at school without anyone to pick him up. Making the boy’s story even more heart-wrenching: it was his birthday.

According to reports, the 8-year-old was left at his Wisconsin elementary school on October 25 when Officer Darryl Robinson was called to help. Green Bay police say the boy’s mother is currently in prison and the school didn’t have any other family contacts to call. With no place to go, Robinson decided to make the most of the child’s birthday and took him to the local McDonald’s for a meal. The boy’s cheeseburger celebration was followed up with a ride in the officer’s patrol car while police tracked down his relatives. The child’s grandfather was eventually found and reunited with the abandoned youngster.

A day after the incident, Green Bay police decided to share Robinson’s selfless act on Facebook. The story of the impromptu birthday party has already been shared nearly 2,000 times and liked by 11,000 Facebook users.

“I didn’t know this was going on social media. Officers do this everyday. Not just police but different public service jobs as well —teachers, social workers. All of us do this, it’s not a rare occurrence,” Robinson told the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The officer added that he had met the child before on a previous police call and hopes to keep in touch with him in the future.

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch