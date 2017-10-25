CBS2 Exclusive: N.J. Couple Comes Home To Find Dog Dead; Dog Sitter Punished In Court

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey family returned home from vacation recently to find a heartbreaking scene inside – their dog, who was being watched by a dog sitter, was dead.

On Wednesday, the dog sitter was punished in court. Meanwhile, the family spoke exclusively with CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

Kathy and Marc Handelman are carrying on as happily as possible with their playful 1-year-old labradoodle, Cooper. But for six months, a piece of their family has been missing.

“When this happened, it tore us apart,” Kathy Handlelman said. “We miss him terribly.”

It was a horrible loss the South Orange family said didn’t have to happen. They were absolutely shocked to come home from their April vacation to find Frankie — their beloved rescue pup who’d been in the care of a local dog sitter — dead in the basement.

They had no warning whatsoever from the man they trusted with their pets.

“It was one of the worst things I’ve ever experienced in my life,” said Marc Handelman. “We cannot have things like this happen to other pet owners in the area.”

That was the driving force behind facing Malcom Boyer in court Wednesday night, after hearing heartbreaking testimony from Kathy Handelman.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Kathy Handelman said. “He was cold and lifeless.”

Boyer, 27, ended up admitting he knew the animals were sick and chose not to get help from a vet.

“I’m sorry this happened,” Boyer said. “Haven’t had this happen, and I’m just sorry it happened.”

“I don’t feel that there’s a genuine sorrow,” Judge Jon Rosenbluth told the defendant. “I think you’re sorry you got caught.”

At the end of the proceeding, an emotional couple hugged those who have supported them — grateful the court took the case so seriously.

“We are 100 percent satisfied that justice has been done,” said Marc Handelman.

In the end, Boyer has to pay thousands in fines and restitution — and he was sentenced to two years supervised probation – during which he is not to have any job caring for dogs.

The judge advised finding a new profession for the future, saying he’s not good at what he does.